Man City need to forget history when facing Real Madrid, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team, who face Real Madrid in their Uefa Champions League semi-final, first-leg on Tuesday, need to put aside the different European pedigrees of the two clubs and draw on their collective strength.

Real have won Europe's top trophy a record 13 times while City remain in search of their first Champions League title after losing in the final to Chelsea last year.

"If we have to compete with their history, we don't have a chance. It speaks for itself," said the former Barcelona coach, when reminded of the contrasting records of the two clubs.

"We have the desire to compete against them. For us playing against them is an incredible test and we want to try it. (We will) Suffer when we suffer, (but) stick together. Try to do as best as possible."