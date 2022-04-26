×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Man City need to forget history when facing Real Madrid, says Guardiola

Walker, Stones remain doubtful for crucial semifinal first leg

26 April 2022 - 09:53 By Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during training.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during training.
Image: Jason Cairnduff

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team, who face Real Madrid in their Uefa Champions League semi-final, first-leg on Tuesday, need to put aside the different European pedigrees of the two clubs and draw on their collective strength.

Real have won Europe's top trophy a record 13 times while City remain in search of their first Champions League title after losing in the final to Chelsea last year.

"If we have to compete with their history, we don't have a chance. It speaks for itself," said the former Barcelona coach, when reminded of the contrasting records of the two clubs.

"We have the desire to compete against them. For us playing against them is an incredible test and we want to try it. (We will) Suffer when we suffer, (but) stick together. Try to do as best as possible."

Majavu: Cape Town City boss Comitis to appear before PSL DC

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu says Cape Town City chairperson John Comitis has been charged with bringing the league into ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Guardiola also talked down the significance of the role of himself and Carlo Ancelotti in the game, saying that in the Champions League, games are won by the decision-making of players on the field.

"History is there, we can't change it, but it's eleven against eleven and one ball moving. The players decide their decision making," he said.

"You can imagine a plan but it's eleven vs eleven, the quality of the (players), how strong they are, it will make a difference. This game is players, it won't be Carlo or myself who win it."

There is some history that is in City's favour, however - two years ago Guardiola's side knocked the current La Liga leaders out of the competition in the last 16 stage after winning both legs 2-1.

Jomo Cosmos a near-certainty to be relegated from GladAfrica

Jomo Cosmos are two points from being relegated to the ABC Motsepe League from the GladAfrica Championship.
Sport
23 hours ago

City may have to take on Real without their first choice right back Kyle Walker and central defender John Stones, who are both doubtful with injuries.

Walker has been struggling with an ankle injury picked up against Atletico Madrid in the previous round and Stones is battling with a hamstring strain he gained in the midweek win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

"They are doubts, Kyle didn't train in the last 10 days, John since Brighton. That's why, I don't know if they will train. We see how they feel, (and) tomorrow take a decision," said Guardiola.

Liverpool face Villarreal in the other semi-final, at Anfield, tomorrow. 

MORE:

‘Mzansi’s last hope’ — SA celebrates Pirates booking a place in Confed Cup semis

"In Africa Orlando Pirates is bigger than Mamelodi Sundowns," claimed one fan.
Sport
1 day ago

'He's slept at my place' — Pirates coach Ncikazi gives update on Paseka Mako

Orlando Pirates are likely to play the remainder of their season without injured influential left-back Paseka Mako.
Sport
21 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa's final moments

Killer held gun barrel against soccer star's chest, murder trial hears
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘The chairman is bonkers’ — Five times Stuart Baxter made people hot under the ... Soccer
  2. ‘It hurts too much’ — Sundowns coach Mngqithi surveys wreckage after Petro shock Soccer
  3. Pirates still flying the flag for SA after Ofori the hero of the shootout Soccer
  4. Teen driver arrested after crashing into ex-Bok flanker Wannenburg's car Rugby
  5. Ex-Springbok captain and politician Dawie de Villiers dies of cancer Rugby

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer