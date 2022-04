Motlanthe: Safa election governance committee will have independence

“When they give me the final report, they would have followed all processes to say these are the candidates that are fit and proper. If they say this candidate is not fit and proper, they must specify [why].

“The statutes empower them. The committee will interact with the candidates and if they say this is someone's problem they will talk to that person about their challenges.”

Mogajane said their role is to ensure compliance.

“Our role is simple, we are here on an advisory role to assist Safa in ensuring that they adhere to the rules that they have outlined themselves in terms of the constitution.

“The rules of the constitution are there to ensure there is corporate governance in all the structures up to national level. Our work is to make sure that once the nominations are done there is compliance in terms of promoting effectiveness and efficiency.

“Our duty is to ensure that at the end there are no disputes and the process is fair and sound.”