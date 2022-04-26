Pirates found guilty of Orlando Stadium fracas with Sukazi

Orlando Pirates have been found guilty for denying TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi access to the Orlando Stadium field and change rooms during their DStv Premiership match their in December.

Sukazi was manhandled by security officials and not allowed onto the playing field. Pirates won the match 2-0.

After almost five months of waiting, Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed that a disciplinary committee (DC) hearing found the Soweto giants guilty of bringing different stakeholders into disrepute.

“The PSL disciplinary committee has just returned a guilty verdict against Orlando Pirates. This is a result of Pirates being found to have unreasonably denied Mr Tim Sukazi access to Orlando Stadium when he was entitled to do so,” Majavu said on Tuesday.

“In the result, Orlando Pirates was found to have brought the league, the game, Safa [the SA Football Association], Caf [the Confederation of African Football], Fifa and the sponsors into disrepute.