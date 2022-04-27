Fit Lorch can help Orlando Pirates finish second, says Ncikazi

Orlando Pirates’ injury woes have subsided, and the team will improve in their remaining five DStv Premiership matches of the season and a two-legged Caf Confederation Cup semifinal, says co-coach Mandla Ncikazi.

The Buccaneers enter a critical period that will define their 2021-22 season as a success or failure as they chase what appears to be an unlikely runners-up league finish and look to overcome Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli in the home and away Confed semifinal.

Pirates, in fifth place in the Premiership on 39 points from 25 matches, face Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening (5pm), looking for a win that will take them to third place.

Ncikazi said Bucs’ sick bay has cleared significantly and perfectly coincides with their hectic run-in to the end of the season as they eye a runners-up or third place league finish to qualify for the next editions of the Champions League or Confederation Cup.