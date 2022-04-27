Unconvincing Kaizer Chiefs’ second place ambitions pricked by Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs and their new caretaker coaching duo have their work cut out achieving their target of second place in the DStv Premiership as Amakhosi were downed 2-1 by a competitive Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday.

Chiefs showed glimpses of the creative football caretakers Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard want to instil in life post-Stuart Baxter as they edged the first half at Princess Magogo Stadium. Amakhosi took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Khama Billiat’s 18th-minute strike.

But the Soweto giants' effort notably waned in the second half as Arrows’ grew in intensity. The KwaZulu-Natal club fought back through goals by substitutes Siboniso Conco in the 60th and Michael Boy Gumede in the 87th.

Chiefs, who remained in fourth place, were unable to capitalise on a lead and there were question marks on their second-half defensive organisation, with centreback Njabulo Ngcobo notably low on confidence in his display.

Arrows are also under the stewardship of interim coaches since the firing of Lehlohonolo Seema. Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabuthi Khenyeza would have taken some satisfaction from a win that saw their side make strides towards a top eight finish, as they pushed up to ninth.

The match was rescheduled, via an arbitration process, from a fixture in December that Chiefs did not honour due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at Naturena. The game is still the subject of a high court review brought by the Premier Soccer League against the arbitration decision.

Zwane had said after his and Sheppard's caretaker tenure started with a 1-0 defeat away to Stellenbosch FC on Saturday that Chiefs fear losing the ball, and need to be braver in expression and creativity.

In the opening half there were glimpses of such ambitions, with just greater penetration to provide more of an end product lacking.