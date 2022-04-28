Bulls congratulate 'brothers' Sundowns on clinching 5th successive league title

SA rugby giants the Bulls have congratulated their “Tshwane brothers” Mamelodi Sundowns on their historic feat of clinching their fifth consecutive DStv Premiership title.

Sundowns, who share Loftus Stadium for their home games with the Bulls, wrapped up the league title when they played to a goalless draw with Cape Town City at the Pretoria-based venue on Wednesday night.

Amasandawana went into the game in Pretoria needing just a point to win their 12th league title.

The Bulls joined the many Amasandawana faithful in celebration of this magnificent feat with the CEO of the rugby franchise Edgar Rathbone saying the football side are a motivation to their “brothers” who are pursuing Currie Cup and United Rugby Championship glory.

“The Bulls are extremely proud and celebrate the unmatched achievement of our brothers, Mamelodi Sundowns,” Rathbone said.

“It is only befitting that the teams that call Loftus Versfeld and Tshwane their home remain the reigning champions in their respective sporting codes and competitions. We also have the Bulls Under-20 side that was recently crowned SA Rugby U20 Cup champions.

“With this remarkable title victory, Mamelodi Sundowns are the perfect motivation for the Bulls to reach for greater heights too in the race to claim a third consecutive Carling Currie Cup title as well as our efforts to go as far as possible in our first season of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship which is close to the business end now,” he said.

“We would like to congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe, co-coaches Manqoba Mnqithi, Steve Khompela and Rhulani Mokwena, the players, staff and supporters of the great club for this magnificent achievement and reinforcing Loftus Versfeld as the Home of Champions.”

