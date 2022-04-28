'Disrespectful' or 'just having a bad game'? — What SA is saying about Ngcobo and Lee Baxter scuffle

Kaizer Chiefs fans have flooded social media in reaction to a scuffle between defender Njabulo Ngcobo and goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter.

Ngcobo was notably low on confidence in his side's 2-1 loss to Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday, and his error played a part in Arrows' equaliser

He was hauled off in the 74th minute but was fuming at the decision. He snubbed several handshakes, including from coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Shepard.

Baxter was not impressed by Ngcobo's actions and confronted him about it. A small scuffle ensued and the pair were separated by team members.

The incident was caught on camera and soon went viral online.