POLL | Will anyone be able to stop Sundowns next season?

As Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate an unprecedented fifth successive DStv Premiership title questions have been raised on whether anyone can stop their dominance.

A 0-0 draw against Cape Town City in Tshwane on Wednesday night was all they needed to wrap up the title race. They are now on 58 points in the Premiership ahead of Royal AM on 45 points.

It was the earliest a league championship had been wrapped up in SA since the 2006-2007 season when Sundowns ran away with the title over runners-up Silver Stars.

It also keeps them on track for the domestic treble.

They have won 12 titles in the 26 years of PSL existence.

The win sparked celebrations and debate online, with some claiming the league was not competitive enough and others warning that Sundowns' rivals would pose a bigger threat next year.