Safa write complaint to Caf over Simba burning substance at Orlando Stadium

The SA Football Association (Safa) has written a letter of complaint to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) over the burning of a substance in the middle of the Orlando Stadium pitch by Tanzanian club Simba SC on Sunday.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said the letter was sent on Monday.

Simba’s action took place before the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates on Sunday, where the SA team won 1-0 to make the aggregate scoreline 1-1. Bucs won 4-3 on penalties.

During the warm-ups the Simba players huddled in the centre circle. Smoke was seen emerging from the huddle and cameras picked up flames at the players’ feet, on the halfway line, as a substance was burnt in an apparent muti practise.

“We have written a formal complaint to Caf and we will be following up,” Motlanthe said on Thursday.