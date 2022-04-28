'Sundowns is one of the best teams in the world': Fans celebrate club's fifth successive Premiership title
Fans of Mamelodi Sundowns are raving about the club's unprecedented fifth successive DStv Premiership title.
The title was wrapped up with a 0-0 draw against Cape Town City in Tshwane on Wednesday night.
Sundowns are now on 58 points in the DStv premiership log, ahead of Royal AM on 45 points.
Aubrey Modiba was awarded the man of the match award for his outstanding performance in a contest where both sides failed to find the back of the net.
The Postman always delivers! 📩 Your #DStvPrem Man of the Match is Aubrey Modiba! 🏆#Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/q3JvPrEvxr— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 27, 2022
Fans, some of whom watched the game live in Tshwane, raved about Sundown's performance.
“Mamelodi Sundowns is one of the best teams in the world,” said one fan on Twitter.
Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns!! 🏆— SHAI (@Shaistah_K) April 27, 2022
Runaway champions again, again, again, again and again. @Masandawana #DStvPrem
Congratulations to @Masandawana . 5th consecutive PSL title . Fantastic achievement.— Roger De Sa (@RogerDe_Sa) April 27, 2022
Leading the way in SÁ Football . Others must catch up .
Vukannni booO🤣🤣— LadyG (@Graceladyg25) April 28, 2022
We are Champions#Sundowns
5thtimesPSLCHAMPS
👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼👆🏼
Mamelodi Sundowns FC ayivunywe 🔥🔥🫶 pic.twitter.com/HCEOrjceqk— Mahlobo (@Bheki_Nyathi) April 28, 2022
Mamelodi Sundowns.— Sanelisiwe Mdiya (@MdiyaSanelisiwe) April 28, 2022
One of the best clubs and teams in the world.
