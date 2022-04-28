×

Soccer

'Sundowns is one of the best teams in the world': Fans celebrate club's fifth successive Premiership title

28 April 2022 - 09:30
Mamelodi Sundowns supporters during the DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City FC at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on April 27, 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Fans of Mamelodi Sundowns are raving about the club's unprecedented fifth successive DStv Premiership title.

The title was wrapped up with a 0-0 draw against Cape Town City in Tshwane on Wednesday night.

Sundowns are now on 58 points in the DStv premiership log, ahead of Royal AM on 45 points. 

Aubrey Modiba was awarded the man of the match award for his outstanding performance in a contest where both sides failed to find the back of the net.

Fans, some of whom watched the game live in Tshwane, raved about Sundown's performance. 

“Mamelodi Sundowns is one of the best teams in the world,” said one fan on Twitter. 

