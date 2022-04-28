'We have no God-given right to win all titles,' says Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena

“I don’t know what the other teams are doing and it’s a good thing that I don’t really have to get into their space, with all due respect, but Sundowns is a club that has a vision that surpasses all the levels,” Mokwena said.

“If you look at how the club felt after we lost against Petro de Luanda (in the Caf Champions League). Normally you get to the quarterfinals of the biggest competition on the continent (you want to win it) and if you look at the Champions League in Europe for example, big clubs like Bayern, PSG with heavy investments are also out.

“It’s a difficult competition to win, but the feeling among the Sundowns family was that we could do better and we should have done better and that’s the reflection of the ambitions that the club has,” he said.

“When you are driven by those sorts of ambitions, standards then excellence is not something to be celebrated. You try to push on, but the reality is also that we don’t have a God-given right to win every trophy. We’ve got to earn it and work extremely hard.

“Those are the lessons and we take those with a lot of humility because we know we should have been in the semifinals. We know that the type of season we had in the Champions League should have allowed us to fulfil the ambitions of the club.