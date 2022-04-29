'Coaching fraternity on life support': Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena warns against unqualified coaches

“But look, we are here to talk about the Nedbank Cup and maybe one day we will discuss it,” said Mokwena ahead of their semifinal match against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday (7pm).”

The former Orlando Pirates coach feels this is an issue that can’t be left unaddressed as it makes a mockery of the profession.

“But I do expect maybe the media to be talking about some of these things. We are sitting in a position where, from a club licensing perspective, there are certain requirements that are needed to sit on the bench,” Mokwena said.

“And then we have a lot of things that are happening in our country, people just sit on the bench and just coach players. What does that say about the hours that some of us put in, working hard to get to this sort of level?

“I’m not sure whether or not we are getting younger because we feel that is the right thing to do or we are getting younger [because] we feel it’s cheaper labour. I’m not sure and I don’t know, it’s not for me to say. But the biggest disappointment is what I see every single day in our football space. It’s very sad.”

Though Mokwena didn’t mention any names of people or clubs, his concerns caught the attention of Chippa United general manager and now assistant coach Morgan Mammila.

In what is seen as responding to Mokwena, Mammila, who sat on the Chippa bench without any qualifications, in a series of tweets said he knows what he has achieved in football.

He accused Mokwena of misleading the media and supporters.