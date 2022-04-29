'I'm not proud of what I did' — Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo breaks his silence after outburst

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo has opened up for the first time about his untoward touchline behaviour, a matter the club's management says it will deal with internally.

Ngcobo has become a hot topic because of his petulant behaviour when he reacted angrily after he was substituted during Amakhosi’s 2-1 DStv Premiership defeat to Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday.

The reigning defender of the season was substituted after a costly mistake that helped Abafana Bes’thende equalise and stage a great comeback.

Ngcobo didn’t take kindly to being substituted and refused to shake hands with coach Arthur Zwane which led to a fracas between the player and the angry Chiefs goalkeeper-coach Lee Baxter, with other players having to come between them to calm the situation.

“I am not proud of what I did,” Ngcobo said according to the statement on Chiefs website.

“It was a heat of the moment thing because I made some costly mistakes during the match and it’s not nice knowing that you’ve let the team down as a player, but that does not justify any of my actions. I promise to do better in the future.”