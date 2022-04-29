'I'm not proud of what I did' — Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo breaks his silence after outburst
Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo has opened up for the first time about his untoward touchline behaviour, a matter the club's management says it will deal with internally.
Ngcobo has become a hot topic because of his petulant behaviour when he reacted angrily after he was substituted during Amakhosi’s 2-1 DStv Premiership defeat to Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday.
The reigning defender of the season was substituted after a costly mistake that helped Abafana Bes’thende equalise and stage a great comeback.
Ngcobo didn’t take kindly to being substituted and refused to shake hands with coach Arthur Zwane which led to a fracas between the player and the angry Chiefs goalkeeper-coach Lee Baxter, with other players having to come between them to calm the situation.
“I am not proud of what I did,” Ngcobo said according to the statement on Chiefs website.
“It was a heat of the moment thing because I made some costly mistakes during the match and it’s not nice knowing that you’ve let the team down as a player, but that does not justify any of my actions. I promise to do better in the future.”
#DStvPrem— Sir Nungu (@NunguSompisi) April 27, 2022
Lee Baxter grabs Njabulo, violently by his shirt, Ngcobo coming out from a match where he made a huge blander that led to a goal! He was not in a good frame of mind. Bad reaction it l have a big problem with how he was handled 🙇🏿♀️ #Amakhosi4Life #BabizeBonke pic.twitter.com/4Mp1fl0MmI
Ngcobo sincerely apologised to coach Zwane, Dillon Sheppard, Baxter, his teammates, the management and all Amakhosi supporters for not shaking the coach’s hand and for the outburst that followed after being taken off.
“I take full responsibility for my actions and such should not be repeated,” he said.
Chiefs said the rest of the matter will be discussed and dealt with through an internal process by the club’s football management.
