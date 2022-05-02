Galaxy ground Orlando Pirates to blast away from relegation danger

TS Galaxy took a giant leap from the DStv Premiership’s relegation danger zone beating Orlando Pirates 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Monday.

Lifa Hlongwane scored one of softest goals of the season in the 33rd minute to give the Rockets a win that takes them to 13th in the league on 26 points, eight points above last-placed Baroka FC in the solitary automatic relegation position with three matches remaining.

Baroka have four matches remaining, and 12 points to play for in them, and will look for a win against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday to lift their desperate situation.

If Galaxy do survive the chop, and even the second-last position that would condemn them to the promotion-relegation playoffs, they will look back on Monday’s win against the Buccaneers as one of their biggest results achieving that.

For Pirates, the defeat brings despair to their hopes of returning to the Caf Champions next season.

It was also the third Premiership game in a row where the Buccaneers failed to score after barren draws against Baroka and another relegations-threatened outfit, Chippa United.

With 40 points from 27 matches, Pirates remain five points behind second-placed Royal AM (45 from 26), who have played a game less and are looking good to hold on to the runners-up spot and join champions Mamelodi Sundowns as SA’s two representatives in the Champions League.

It is not just Pirates’ target of reaching Africa’s premier club competition that is looking distant. They could also fail to finish third and qualify for the lesser Caf Confederation Cup as they remain four points behind third-placed Cape Town City, who also have a game in hand.