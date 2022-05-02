Kaizer Chiefs suspend Dumisani Zuma for second time in six months

Kaizer Chiefs have revealed that attacker Dumisani Zuma has been suspended by the club for the second time in six months pending a disciplinary committee (DC) hearing.

Chiefs said Zuma will be suspended from all club activities. This is the second time such action has been taken against the 26-year-old winger, who was also suspended and put into rehabilitation after a DC in November last year after he was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence.

Chiefs did not give further details on Zuma’s latest alleged offence.

“The club is disappointed to report that Dumisani Zuma has been suspended once again pending an internal disciplinary process,” Chiefs said.

“Zuma has just returned from a 10-month absence, which included him being suspended and undergoing rehabilitation processes. In the turn of events following his return and subsequently scoring in the 2-1 loss to Cape Town City on the weekend, Zuma has been found to have transgressed the club’s code of conduct.

“As such, the midfielder will not be included in the squad for Tuesday’s match against Marumo Gallants and will be barred from participating in club activities until the disciplinary process is concluded.”

Zuma replaced Keagan Dolly in the 78th minute of Chiefs’ defeat to City at FNB Stadium on Saturday, and scored in the 83rd.

Amakhosi, battling in fifth place after four straight defeats, meet Gallants at FNB on Tuesday night (7.30pm).

