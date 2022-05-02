×

Soccer

Majavu provides update on DC hearing against Cape Town City boss Comitis

02 May 2022 - 09:54 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Cape Town City chairperson John Comitis.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has provided an update on the disciplinary committee (DC) hearing the league has brought against Cape Town City boss John Comitis.

Comitis was scheduled to appear before the PSL DC on Friday to answer charges of bringing the league into disrepute based on media comments attributed to him.

Majavu revealed Comitis did not appear before the DC on Friday as he was out of the country.

“Mr Comitis is overseas so the matter has been postponed to May 19,” Majavu said.

Comitis was charged after he made statements that City were going to boycott their rescheduled fixture against Kaizer Chiefs.

The fixture was supposed to be played in December, but Amakhosi couldn’t honour the match due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena.

Chiefs applied for their December fixtures, including the game they could not honour against Golden Arrows, to be postponed but the application was rejected by the league.

Chiefs took that decision to arbitration at the SA Football Association, where the ruling by Nazeer Cassim SC ordered the two matches must be played.

The PSL have taken the decision on review to the high court and it will be heard on May 10.

Despite Comitis threatening to boycott the clash, City did pitch at FNB Stadium on Saturday and won the match 2-1.

