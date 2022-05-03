Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool thriving on pressure of quadruple chase

"To be honest, I feel like we thrive off it [the pressure]," Alexander-Arnold said.

"I've said it before, I feel this is always the best time in the season for us lads. Every game is a final, we're pushing on all three fronts now.

"These are the exciting games, you want to be playing in these, you want everything on the line and you want every game to feel like you have to win it - the lads feel the same way.

"It's exciting, the buzz you get from scoring in the game and you know it's vitally important."