Soccer

Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool thriving on pressure of quadruple chase

03 May 2022 - 16:00 By Reuters
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during The FA Cup semifinal match against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on April 16 2022.
Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool are thriving on the pressure of playing for an unprecedented quadruple and every game feels like a final now, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semifinal second leg at Villarreal.

Liverpool hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg as they target a third final in five years in Europe's elite club competition. The English League Cup winners are also a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and have reached the FA Cup final, where they take on Chelsea this month.

"To be honest, I feel like we thrive off it [the pressure]," Alexander-Arnold said.

"I've said it before, I feel this is always the best time in the season for us lads. Every game is a final, we're pushing on all three fronts now.

"These are the exciting games, you want to be playing in these, you want everything on the line and you want every game to feel like you have to win it - the lads feel the same way.

"It's exciting, the buzz you get from scoring in the game and you know it's vitally important."

The 23-year-old right-back had said earlier this season that Liverpool should aim for a minimum of one trophy per year but he has revised that target.

"I did say one trophy a season minimum and that's probably in a season that's not one of our best. But we're in fine form, we've played outstanding all season, we've been able to win in different ways," Alexander-Arnold said.

"Come the end of May, hopefully we'll be in the history books again."

