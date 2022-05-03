‘I feel sorry for Jomo’ — Chiefs coach Zwane saddened by Cosmos’ relegation

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Arthur Zwane says Jomo Cosmos' demise as a professional outfit must serve as a stark lesson to other clubs that there are no shortcuts in the modern game.

One of the most iconic clubs in SA, Cosmos were relegated from the GladAfrica Championship with two games remaining in their season after 1-1 draw with TS Sporting in Tsakane on Saturday.

Ezenkosi will be playing in the amateur ABC Motsepe League next season and Zwane, whose professional career was launched by Cosmos owner and coach Jomo Sono at the Orlando Pirates legend's club, said it is sad to see an institution like Ezenkosi disappear from the professional ranks.

“First, it is bad for SA football because Cosmos has a rich history and maybe these are the results of poor planning. I don’t want to put it that way but I have already said it,” the ex-Cosmos and Chiefs winger said.