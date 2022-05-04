Liverpool’s Salah wants Real Madrid revenge in Champions League final

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah said he wants to face Real Madrid rather than Manchester City in the Champions League final as the Egyptian forward targets revenge for his team's 2018 defeat by the Spanish side.

Salah left the field in tears after a heavy fall under a challenge by Sergio Ramos in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat by Real in the final of Europe's elite club competition four years ago. On Tuesday, Liverpool secured a 5-2 win on aggregate against Villarreal in their semifinal and will discover who they play in the May 28 final later on Wednesday as City face Real.