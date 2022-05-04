×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Motaung reiterates commitment to Chiefs women’s team as she joins Caf

04 May 2022 - 13:28
Kaizer Chiefs director Jessica Motaung has been appointed to the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) organising committee for women football standing committee.
Kaizer Chiefs director Jessica Motaung has been appointed to the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) organising committee for women football standing committee.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung says they are working tirelessly behind the scenes to start a women’s programme.

Motaung reiterated their commitment to women’s football on Wednesday, confirming she has been appointed to the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) organising committee for the women football standing committee.

“I see us [Chiefs] as a sporting institution that should be doing sport across the board and one of the things is women’s football,” she said.

“We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes and we want to do it properly. It is not something that we don’t want to do quickly, there is an important investment that needs to go into it and we are looking into that.

“We need to look into the type of players, the type of culture that we want to build. Our technical guys have been working behind the scenes and there has been a lot of research done around the SA landscape to understand women's’ football.

“We will certainly be making an announcement to our supporters because this is an exciting space, but it has to be packaged properly.”

The full scope of her new role at Caf has not been fully outlined, but one of the key events that Motaung will be working on immediately is the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco from July 2 to 23.

“Women’s football is growing internationally, but we have seen the commitment by Fifa and Caf to make sure that they have set up strategic committees that are not just looking at the development of the game, but also the commercialisation of the game.

“We have a Women’s World Cup coming in Australia and New Zealand next year and Fifa has already announced that the tournament will have its own stand-alone sponsors.

“So, it is very exciting times in the women’s game and for me it is an honour to be called after having served on the task team in 2019 to put together this strategy.

“To be part of the committee that is going to ensure that the vision that is realised and put into place is exciting.”

Motaung's Caf duties are going to require more travelling on the continent and internationally, but she said she has a team at Naturena that will hold the fort in her absence in the marketing department.

“I have a great team at Kaizer Chiefs who are doing a wonderful job. I will balance it out to make sure that all my responsibilities are taken care of.

“There will be a lot of travelling and lots of work on the continent and internationally. We will add to the team to make sure that they can deliver on all the objectives for the club.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Dolly’s strike ends barren run as Kaizer Chiefs edge Gallants

There were about 700 supporters at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening who might feel they didn’t get a performance and atmosphere worth their while and ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Chiefs coach Zwane on players with off-field problems: ‘Discipline is everything’

While suspended Dumisani Zuma’s name was not mentioned, Kaizer Chiefs caretaker co-coach Arthur Zwane had stern words for footballers with discipline ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Junior Khanye: Arthur Zwane not ready to coach Kaizer Chiefs

Football social media hotshot Junior Khanye is worried the club’s downward spiral could destroy Arthur “10111” Zwane’s coaching career before it even ...
Sport
1 day ago

Majavu provides update on DC hearing against Cape Town City boss Comitis

Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu has provided an update on the disciplinary hearing the league has brought against Cape Town City boss ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs suspend Dumisani Zuma for second time in six months

Kaizer Chiefs have revealed that attacker Dumisani Zuma has been suspended by the club for the second time in six months pending a disciplinary ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs suspend Dumisani Zuma for second time in six months Soccer
  2. Rulani Mokwena: Steve Komphela may play in Sundowns’ defence Soccer
  3. Jomo Cosmos relegated from SA football professional ranks Soccer
  4. There may still be a in twist in Jomo Cosmos’ relegation from the NFD Soccer
  5. Downs’ Mokwena: What do Ncikazi’s Woolworths comments say to Pirates’ players? Soccer

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart