‘People laughed at me when I said Shalulile was the best striker in SA’ — Da Gama

Sekhukhune United co-coach Owen Da Gama says he was laughed at when he said Peter Shalulile, then his player at Highlands Park and now Mamelodi Sundowns’ red-hot goal ace, was the best striker in the country.

Da Gama said he feels vindicated thanks to the unbelievable run the player has had this season. Shalulile, 28, is setting the DStv Premiership alight. Having scored 22 times, he looks set to break Collins Mbesuma’s long-standing record of 25 league goals in a season.

The Namibian forward scored again in Sundowns’ 2-0 win over Da Gama’s Sekhukhune at Ellis Park on Tuesday. He scored the first back-to-back Premiership hat tricks in Downs' wins against Swallows FC and Golden Arrows last month.

“When I said two years ago he is the best striker in the country, people laughed at me,” Da Gama said.

“But he is breaking all kinds of records - National First Division [NFD] top scorer, he is the leading goal scorer in the top division and those back-to-back hat-tricks.

“Hopefully he can break the [Mbesuma] record. I was hoping he wouldn't break the record against us and score a hat-trick, but I think we planned very well.”