Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly compares Arthur Zwane with Stuart Baxter

“We’re looking forward to working with coach Arthur, helping each other and growing. You can see coach Arthur is learning and the players are trying to learn from him, so it’s a good working environment for us.”

Ex-Sundowns star Dolly was asked what it will take for ailing Amakhosi to reverse their appalling run of their now-seventh season without a trophy.

“I think the players have to start understanding that sometimes nice football won’t win us games. Sometimes we’ll have to fight as a team and be a unit on the field.

“Sometimes the tactics won’t come out the way we planned and it’s up to us as players to see that and come together on the field. We can’t wait for the coaches to tell us at half time.

“I think at times we have allowed one mistake and got down about it and started panicking. Not doing that comes with experience.

“This season has passed — we’re focusing on the last three games and want to do well in them to build on for the future.

“Once we understand that we need to stick together as the whole club, things will work out for us.”

TimesLIVE

