Mngqithi: Sundowns’ row with Chiefs over Al Ahly ‘water under the bridge’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says that there's never a dead rubber when they play Kaizer Chiefs and that they're going to take over the Calabash from Amakhosi on Sunday.

Sundowns have already won the PSL title and Sunday's match at FNB Stadium, nicknamed the Calabash, has no major bearing on the Brazilians, though for Chiefs three points could significantly boost their quest to finish second.

“At Sundowns there's no dead rubber match because the pride of the club is at stake and we never want to disappoint our fans,” Mngqithi said on Thursday afternoon. “Sundowns want to win all the remaining games. We also want to better our benchmark [Downs can end on 10 points, one less than their highest league total of 71] and so, we are going to give the game the respect it requires.

“We are fighting for the Calabash and want see who's boss. We were in the Calabash during the Caf Champions League and we did well — now we want to take on the owners of the Calabash.”