×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Thriller in Madrid: Ancelotti never thought about Real losing

05 May 2022 - 08:35 By Reuters
Real Madrid players celebrate following the final whistle of the Uefa Champions League semifinal second leg against Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on May 4 2022.
Real Madrid players celebrate following the final whistle of the Uefa Champions League semifinal second leg against Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on May 4 2022.
Image: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said he never thought about losing even when his men were on the brink of defeat to Manchester City before making one of the great comebacks in Champions League history.

Two goals by substitute Rodrygo in the 90th and 91st minutes at the Bernabeu turned the match around before Karim Benzema scored from the penalty spot in extra time to send Real to a 3-1 win and into the final with Liverpool 6-5 on aggregate.

“The game was close to finishing and we were able to find the last energy we had. We played a good game against a really strong rival,” said Ancelotti, the first manager to reach five Champions league finals.

“When we are able to equalise the game of course psychologically we were better in extra time.”

Asked whether he thought Real had lost, the Italian told BT Sport: “No, I have no time to think about this. It was difficult at that moment when City had a good control of the game but in the last opportunity we were able to go to extra time.

“I am really happy to be there in the final, in Paris against another great, great rival but we are used to it. I think it will be a fantastic game for football.”

Real play Liverpool on May 28 in Paris, a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv which the Spanish team won 3-1.

READ MORE

Liverpool’s Salah wants Real Madrid revenge in Champions League final

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah said he wants to face Real Madrid rather than Manchester City in the Champions League final as the Egyptian forward targets ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Real Madrid will take the game to Man City, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid will go on the attack against Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night as ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City

Real Madrid fought back from the brink of elimination to beat Manchester City 3-1 after extra time and 6-5 on aggregate in an enthralling and ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Liverpool fight back to reach Champs League final with win over Villarreal

Liverpool reached the Champions League final with a 3-2 win over Villarreal on Tuesday that secured a 5-2 aggregate victory.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Rulani Mokwena: Steve Komphela may play in Sundowns’ defence Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs suspend Dumisani Zuma for second time in six months Soccer
  3. Soccer stars like Senzo thrown into celebrity lifestyle with no guidance: Marawa Sport
  4. ‘It is embarrassing,' says Zwane as he raises hand to take over reins at Chiefs Soccer
  5. Junior Khanye: Arthur Zwane not ready to coach Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart