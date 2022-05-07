×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chelsea confirm terms agreed for Boehly-led consortium to buy club

07 May 2022 - 10:22 By Reuters
Christian Pulisic celebrates with Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea after scoring goal during the Premier League match against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on April 24, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
Christian Pulisic celebrates with Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea after scoring goal during the Premier League match against West Ham at Stamford Bridge on April 24, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.
Image: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea Football Club has confirmed that terms have been agreed with a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital over the acquisition of the English Premier League soccer team.

The Stamford Bridge-based outfit announced the £4.25bn ($5.2bn) deal for the reigning European champions in a statement issued in the early hours of Saturday, subject to receiving the required approvals.

“Chelsea Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the club,” the statement said.

“The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time.”

Chelsea said the new owners would pay £2.5bn to purchase shares while committing a further  £1.75bn to invest in the stadium, women's team, the academy and the Chelsea Foundation.

The statement confirmed all proceeds would be placed in a frozen UK bank account and Russian owner Roman Abramovich, who is currently subject to sanctions by the British government, would donate all of the proceeds to charitable causes.

The announcement comes with just over three weeks remaining on the club's current operating licence, which expires on May 31.

Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March after his country's invasion of Ukraine.

He cleared the path for the takeover on Thursday after dismissing reports he wanted a loan given to the club, reportedly worth £1.5bn ($1.9bn), to be repaid.

The Boehly group, which also includes Swiss billionaire Wyss, were in exclusive negotiations to buy the club after a late bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe was rejected.

Groups led by Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca and former British Airways chairman Martin Broughton were earlier eliminated from the bidding process while a consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family pulled out of the running.

READ MORE

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for £7.1m

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two of the most famous goals in soccer history was sold for £7.14 million pounds ($8.93 million) on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Thriller in Madrid: Ancelotti never thought about Real losing

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said he never thought about losing even when his men were on the brink of defeat to Manchester City before making ...
Sport
2 days ago

Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City

Real Madrid fought back from the brink of elimination to beat Manchester City 3-1 after extra time and 6-5 on aggregate in an enthralling and ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I won’t stoop so low’ — Swallows boss Lesufi hits back at ex-coach Truter Soccer
  2. DA calls on Safa to reverse decision to award R20.8m honorarium Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly compares Arthur Zwane with Stuart Baxter Soccer
  4. Soccer stars like Senzo thrown into celebrity lifestyle with no guidance: Marawa Sport
  5. Jessica Motaung: Chiefs applying their minds to coaching situation Soccer

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil