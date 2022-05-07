Zwane: 'Gone are those days where we just bring any player to Kaizer Chiefs'

How will Kaizer Chiefs regain their dominance and brand of attacking football that is pleasing to the eye of the supporters?

According to interim co-coach and club legend Arthur Zwane, Chiefs have in recent seasons not signed quality players who can meet the constant pressure and demands that come with playing for the most supported club in the country.

Zwane suggested that the constant pressure and demands of playing for Amakhosi have overwhelmed many in the current squad.

The man nicknamed “10111" for his explosive pace during his colourful playing days with Chiefs urged the club to go as far as the end of the world to look for players who fit the Chiefs' way and philosophy.

“A good brand of football is very expensive because it is demanding in a sense that you have to make sure players know their roles and responsibilities,” said Zwane as Chiefs prepared to take on champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday.