Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns serve up draw with thrills and spills

It was billed as the “takeover” of FNB Stadium by champions Mamelodi Sundowns and while the attendance was disappointing amid wet and cold weather, the game lived up to expectations as the Brazilians were held to a 1-1 draw by Kaizer Chiefs.

As expected, the Sundowns supporters were outnumbered by their Amakhosi counterparts at Sunday’s DStv Premiership encounter at FNB Stadium, but the Yellow Nation shouted the loudest cheering on their champion team.

Occupying the stands on the far side, Sundowns’ fans found their voice from kickoff, warming themselves against the cold with their exuberance.

With the Premiership already in the bag, Sundowns fielded an attacking line-up, with fringe players Mosa Lebusa, Lebohang Maboe, Gaston Sirino, Divine Lunga and in-form 49th-minute scorer Aubrey Modiba starting.

Chiefs’ equaliser came from Phathutshedzo Nange in the 76th.