Mosimane hits back at critics, hails Tau’s masterclass for Ahly against Setif

For Pitso Mosimane, the 4-0 home win against ES Setif in the first leg of Al Ahly's Caf Champions League semifinal would have been sweeter as it came amid another bout of fierce criticism against him, and because Percy Tau broke his scoring duck with a masterclass.

Tau, who had hit a dry run coming back from a series of injuries, was on fire at Al Salam Stadium and the obvious man-of-the-match on Saturday night scoring a brace against the Algerian outfit and providing an assist for Mohamed Sherif’s third goal.

Some Egyptian media and Ahly legends have questioned Mosimane’s signing of Bafana Bafana attacker and his ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Tau from Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Some had also been vociferously on Mosimane’s back as Ahly suffered a defeat and two draws in the Egyptian Premier League, and even the coach’s conservative tactics negotiating past Raja Casablanca in the Champions League quarterfinals came in for stick.