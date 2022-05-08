Percy Tau scores twice to keep Ahly on course for Champions League triple

Holders Al Ahly remain on course for an unprecedented third straight Caf Champions League title after a resounding 4-0 home win over 10-man Entente Setif of Algeria in Saturday’s semifinal, first leg at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Percy Tau scored twice for coach Pitso Mosimane's Ahly and provided assists for both Taher Mohamed Taher and Mohamed Sherif as the home side put in a dominant performance against Setif, who had Amir Karaoui sent off after just 34 minutes.

Egyptian side Al Ahly are Africa’s most successful club and looking to reinforce their dominance of the continental club competition after winning the last two editions of the Champions League. They will play the second leg away in Algiers next Saturday.