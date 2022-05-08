×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Percy Tau scores twice to keep Ahly on course for Champions League triple

08 May 2022 - 10:11 By Reuters
Percy Tau of Al Ahly celebrates a goal in the Caf Champions League semifinal first leg match against ES Setif at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on May 7 2022.
Percy Tau of Al Ahly celebrates a goal in the Caf Champions League semifinal first leg match against ES Setif at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on May 7 2022.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Holders Al Ahly remain on course for an unprecedented third straight Caf Champions League title after a resounding 4-0 home win over 10-man Entente Setif of Algeria in Saturday’s semifinal, first leg at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Percy Tau scored twice for coach Pitso Mosimane's Ahly and provided assists for both Taher Mohamed Taher and Mohamed Sherif as the home side put in a dominant performance against Setif, who had Amir Karaoui sent off after just 34 minutes.

Egyptian side Al Ahly are Africa’s most successful club and looking to reinforce their dominance of the continental club competition after winning the last two editions of the Champions League. They will play the second leg away in Algiers next Saturday.

The Champions League final is set for May 29 but the venue is still to be decided by the Confederation of African Football.

In Saturday's earlier semifinal Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca took a giant stride to a place in the final beating hosts Petro Atletico of Angola 3-1 in their semifinal first leg tie on Saturday.

An own goal from Petro’s Brazilian skipper Tiago Azulao, who deflected a free kick into his own net, and a stunning long-range strike by Wydad captain Yahya Jabrane put the visitors 2-0 up at half time. Congo international Guy Carel Mbenza increased the lead in the 68th minute before substitute Job Estevao pulled one back for the home side with a free kick nine minutes from time.

Petro also had midfielder Soares, another of their Brazilian contingent, sent off in the closing stages. The second leg will be played in Casablanca next Friday.

READ MORE

Mngqithi: Sundowns’ row with Chiefs over Al Ahly ‘water under the bridge’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says that there's never a dead rubber when they play Kaizer Chiefs and that they're going to take over the ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘I feel sorry for Jomo’: Chiefs coach saddened by Cosmos’s relegation

A protégé of Sono, Arthur Zwane suggests it might be time for the Black Prince to hand over the reins at the club
Sport
4 days ago

Did sly Pitso cast a spell on Sundowns’ Champions League chances?

After losing to Downs twice in the group stages, Al Ahly’s Mosimane warned that those results could be ‘deceptive’
Sport
1 week ago

Kekana: Sundowns culture made it easy for current coaches to be successful at the club

Former Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana says the strong culture and structure that has been laid at the club made it easy for the current ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I won’t stoop so low’ — Swallows boss Lesufi hits back at ex-coach Truter Soccer
  2. Safa send letter warning presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba Soccer
  3. Zwane: 'Gone are those days where we just bring any player to Kaizer Chiefs' Soccer
  4. DA calls on Safa to reverse decision to award R20.8m honorarium Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly compares Arthur Zwane with Stuart Baxter Soccer

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil