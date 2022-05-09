Kaizer Chiefs reach settlement with PSL, high court case will be dismissed

Kaizer Chiefs and the National Soccer League (NSL) have reached a settlement regarding the two matches the club failed to honour in December.

The matter will not proceed in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday and is resolved. Chiefs will almost certainly be called before the Premier Soccer League (PSL, the trading name of the NSL) disciplinary committee by the league’s prosecutor Zola Majavu.

The case remains on the roll at the high court, TimesLIVE is informed, but the judge will declare a settlement has been reached between the parties on Tuesday and strike it off.

The NSL took the case to the high court asking for a review of the arbitration decision by Nazeer Cassim SC that the two DStv Premiership games against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium and Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban be rescheduled and played.

Chiefs, amid an outbreak of 31 cases of Covid-19 at the club, applied to the PSL for their games in December to be postponed. The application was rejected by the football department and also the league’s executive committee.