×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Man City in pole position after ‘perfect’ Newcastle display: Grealish

09 May 2022 - 09:22 By Reuters
Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United challenges Jack Grealish of Manchester City in the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 8 2022.
Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United challenges Jack Grealish of Manchester City in the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 8 2022.
Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City's thumping victory over Newcastle United was the perfect response to their agonising Champions League exit and has put them in the driving seat in the Premier League title run-in, midfielder Jack Grealish said.

City came into the game on the back of a dramatic semifinal defeat by Real Madrid in Europe's elite club competition but a brace by Raheem Sterling and goals by Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden proved the perfect pick-me-up for Pep Guardiola's side. With the 5-0 win, City are now three points clear of Liverpool with three games left and have a better goal difference.

“We always knew there was going to be pressure on us, especially after midweek,” Grealish said. “We bounced back perfectly. We stuck together as a unit, which was needed.

“We just have to go out there and win every game ourselves — we're in the driving seat. We can't look at what is going on around us. We just have to go and win every game.

“Fingers crossed, we have to go back and work hard as we have another huge game on Wednesday.”

Grealish said the victory against an in-form Newcastle side was more important after Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur.

“We played against a good Newcastle team who have been brilliant since January. Today was the perfect response and perfect performance,” Grealish, who made a late assist for Sterling, added.

City face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

READ MORE

Manchester City trounce Newcastle to open up a three-point lead

Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 5-0 drubbing of Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on Sunday that allowed the ...
Sport
13 hours ago

‘It’s not a funeral’: Klopp urges Liverpool to put Spurs draw behind them

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told his side to stop behaving as if they had attended a funeral after a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Guardiola shifts focus to Premier League after Champions League disappointment

A focused Manchester City will channel the pain of their Champions League semifinal defeat by Real Madrid into Sunday’s home game against Newcastle ...
Sport
1 day ago

Thriller in Madrid: Ancelotti never thought about Real losing

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said he never thought about losing even when his men were on the brink of defeat to Manchester City before making ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Safa send letter warning presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba Soccer
  2. Zwane: 'Gone are those days where we just bring any player to Kaizer Chiefs' Soccer
  3. WATCH | Bobsteak and Kaizer Chiefs give Sundowns guard of honour Soccer
  4. Mosimane hits back at critics, hails Tau’s masterclass for Ahly against Setif Soccer
  5. Percy Tau scores twice to keep Ahly on course for Champions League triple Soccer

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil