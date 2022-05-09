Man City in pole position after ‘perfect’ Newcastle display: Grealish

“We always knew there was going to be pressure on us, especially after midweek,” Grealish said. “We bounced back perfectly. We stuck together as a unit, which was needed.

“We just have to go out there and win every game ourselves — we're in the driving seat. We can't look at what is going on around us. We just have to go and win every game.

“Fingers crossed, we have to go back and work hard as we have another huge game on Wednesday.”

Grealish said the victory against an in-form Newcastle side was more important after Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur.

“We played against a good Newcastle team who have been brilliant since January. Today was the perfect response and perfect performance,” Grealish, who made a late assist for Sterling, added.

City face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.