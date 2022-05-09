Mngqithi lauds Chiefs coaches Zwane and Sheppard for turnaround

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he censors pessimism around local coaches and called on the media and public to support and not demonise them in favour of overseas coaches.

Mngqithi was speaking after Arthur Zwane and co-coach Dillon Sheppard’s Kaizer Chiefs turned on the style in a 1-1 DStv Premiership clash against champions Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The Sundowns coach said many Amakhosi supporters will flock back to the stadium if Chiefs continue to play the way they are under Zwane and Sheppard.

Mngqithi admires the way Orlando Pirates play under local co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi, and added Baroka’s interim coach Vincent Kobola and Kurt Lentjies to his list of local coaches who are punching above their weight.