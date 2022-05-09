×

Soccer

Mngqithi lauds Chiefs coaches Zwane and Sheppard for turnaround

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
09 May 2022 - 19:22
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has called on SA's media to support local coaches.
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has called on SA's media to support local coaches.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he censors pessimism around local coaches and called on the media and public to support and not demonise them in favour of overseas coaches.

Mngqithi was speaking after Arthur Zwane and co-coach Dillon Sheppard’s Kaizer Chiefs turned on the style in a 1-1 DStv Premiership clash against champions Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The Sundowns coach said many Amakhosi supporters will flock back to the stadium if Chiefs continue to play the way they are under Zwane and Sheppard.

Mngqithi admires the way Orlando Pirates play under local co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi, and added Baroka’s interim coach Vincent Kobola and Kurt Lentjies to his list of local coaches who are punching above their weight.

“I think coaches like Arthur and Dillon, Kobola at Baroka, if you look at the change that they have made in a very short space of time, requires that our SA media must also try not to be pessimistic towards our people,” said Mngqithi.

“I think they deserve the support and opportunity from you guys [the media]. I really do believe that SA coaches are showing promise. Look at what Kurt Lentjies is doing at Chippa, the team is looking good and doing very well.

“Kobola is doing very well, and Arthur and Dillon, in a very short space of time.”

Mngqithi said he now looks forward to watching Chiefs matches under Zwane and Sheppard.

“Honestly speaking, I now want to watch matches that are played by these teams because I see a lot of what I identify with in terms of how SA expects football to be played.

“I do believe it is in that way that we will be able to improve the quality of football even in our national team because if our contests are not second ball and set pieces, we’re give a chance and supported by our own people, I’m definitely sure that our football will take a good direction.

“That’s my wish, that we must be supportive of our local coaches and not always point a gun at them.”

Out of the 16 Premiership coaches, only four are not local.

