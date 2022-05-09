Mngqithi: Shalulile, Jali, Zwane and Dolly deserve Footballer of the Season

Peter Shalulile deserves the PSL's footballer of the season award and so do his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates Andile Jali and Themba Zwane, Downs co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says.

Mngqithi added Kaizer Chiefs’ Keagan Dolly to the list of players who have done well this season, but said Shalulile stands head and shoulders above the rest.

The Namibian hitman played a leading role as Sundowns wrapped up their fifth DStv Premiership title in a row with four games remaining.

With two Premiership matches left, 28-year-old Namibian Shalulile is on a remarkable 22 goals and capable of equalling or surpassing Collins Mbesuma’s long-standing Premiership record of 25 in the 2004-2005 season.