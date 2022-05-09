×

Soccer

Sundowns and Amakhosi fans weigh in on latest DStv Premiership match

09 May 2022 - 09:30
Kaizer Chiefs gave a guard of honour to Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the DStv Premiership match in Johannesburg on May 8 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The DStv Premiership match between rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns saw fans share mixed reviews about the players’ performances.

The match took place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, and both teams had supporters present to watch the game. 

The match started on a high note when Amakhosi gave Sundowns a guard of honour after they clinched their fifth successive title on April 27 with a 0-0 draw against Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld.

Amakhosi fans lamented Keagan Dolly’s missed penalty, saying the club could have emerged victorious over their rivals. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Others said they were satisfied with the outcome of the match. 

Sundowns put Amakhosi under pressure in the first half when Aubrey Modiba scored a goal 49 minutes into the match, prompting Amakhosi's Phathutshedzo Nange to relieve pressure on his teammates with the equalising goal in 76 minutes.

Some Kaizer Chiefs' players commended interim coach Arthur Zwane's contribution to what they described as a great match, while others called on the football club to appoint him as coach following the departure of Stuart Baxter.

Sundowns leads the DStv Premiership log with 62 points followed by Cape Town City, Royal AM and Kaizer Chiefs in fourth position with 43 points. 

