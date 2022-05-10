Klopp believes title race is still not over for Liverpool

“I live in Liverpool. Here a lot of people want us to win the league that's for sure. But even here it's probably only 50%,” Klopp said.

“As a manager I had this experience recently, we are obviously influenced by the game, the situation.

“I have said things, but would I say it again? No. I said Tottenham play how they play but are still only fifth. It felt good at the moment, but it is probably wrong.”

Klopp confirmed Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino was getting “closer and closer” to a return from a foot injury, adding that it was a challenge to pick a team at the end of a gruelling season.

“But the medical department makes it easier sometimes. We will see,” Klopp said. “Bobby Firmino has trained so it is a decision for tomorrow.”