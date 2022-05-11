×

Soccer

Relegated Jomo Cosmos mourn death of 'beloved player' Sivuyile Zozi

11 May 2022 - 20:37 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Jomo Cosmos player Sivuyile Zozi has died.
Image: Jomos Cosmos/Twitter

Relegated GladAfrica Championship side Jomo Cosmos have announced that their player Sivuyile Zozi has died.

While the club did not share the cause of death, Ezenkosi said on their official Twitter page that the player died on Wednesday morning at the age of 25.

“The Jomo Cosmos family is in mourning after the loss of one of our players , Sivuyile 'Marcelo' Zozi , who signed with Ezenkosi at the start of the current season,” Cosmos wrote on Wednesday night.

“The club is working closely with his family to ensure that our beloved colleague receives a befitting send-off.”

“We thank Marcelo for his dedication and service to Ezenkosi. He will be sorely missed by all of us at Ezenkosi. May his soul rest in peace.”

Before joining Ezenkosi, the South African midfielder turned out for Eastern Cape side Bizana Pondo Chiefs who were relegated from the second tier to the ABC Motsepe League last season.

Cosmos, mathematically relegated to the third-tier ABC Motsepe League, will play their final game as a professional football club against Pretoria Callies at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday (3pm).

