Shakes Mashaba blasts Safa and joins Ria Ledwaba’s campaign

Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba has lambasted the SA Football Association (Safa) leadership and gave Ria Ledwaba a shot in her arm by joining her campaign to become Safa president.

Mashaba, among the most successful Bafana coaches and the first boss to take the SA Under-23 team to the first Olympic Games in 2000, attended Ledwaba’s presidential launch in Johannesburg on Tuesday. He was unflinching when he committed to support change and Ledwaba’s candidacy against incumbent Danny Jordaan.

Safa vice-president Ledwaba could not attend the event after she was warned by the national association not to address the media or public until all the candidates were cleared by the governance committee for next month’s Safa election.

Mashaba characteristically did not mince his words as emotions ran high about Ledwaba being blocked from addressing her own campaign launch.