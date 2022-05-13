×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chiefs worried about Katsande before Sekhukhune clash

13 May 2022 - 11:07 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kiazer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says they are looking to end the season on a high.
Kiazer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says they are looking to end the season on a high.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele believes Willard Katsande’s knowledge of Amakhosi could be a challenge for them when they meet Sekhukhune United in a crucial DStv Premiership clash on Saturday.

Katsande’s Sekhukhune host Chiefs at Ellis Park Stadium in Joburg at 3pm.

While Chiefs are still fighting for the runners up spot which will see them qualify for the Caf Champions League, Sekhukhune are eager to break their winless streak of nine matches in the league.

Doctor Khumalo on Broos’ Bafana selections: You can’t compare Brooks and Jali

Bafana Bafana icon Doctor “16 Valve” Khumalo is of the opinion national coach Hugo Broos is getting his selections wrong because he has excluded ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mphahlele expects his former teammate Katsande to share Chiefs’ crucial intel to help his current employers Sekhukhune, who are 10th on the log table with 32 points, to win the match.

“They have an experienced and tough team and play at a high pace, so we have to be strong physically and we have to be able to run more than them,” Mphahlele said.

“We will be playing away from home and they want to put us under pressure.

“They have the likes of Katsande who knows the club [Chiefs] well and he is probably going to give them the inside information. We are confident we can go there and get the desired result.”

Who can Kaizer Chiefs bring in to rebuild the ailing giant?

At the end of what has been another hugely disappointing DStv Premiership campaign next weekend, Kaizer Chiefs will find themselves at the crossroads.
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs seems to be on the up again under interim coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as they’ve collected four points in their past two games after a tough start to life without sacked coach Stuart Baxter.

Amakhosi defeated Marumo Gallants 1-0 and played to a goalless draw with champions-elect Mamelodi Sundowns in their previous two outings.

Before that they had played five matches without a win, losing four on the trot.

“We want to finish the season on a high note, we know we’ve had a lot of ups and downs as a team, but in the past two games we’ve managed to pick up the levels,” Mphahlele said.

“We are promising and we want to finish the season on a high note and win our remaining matches and we will see what happens after that.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

National First Division title race goes down to the wire on Sunday

The National First Division (NFD) goes down to the wire on the final weekend of the season on Sunday with leaders Richards Bay and University of ...
Sport
3 hours ago

‘We are not censoring Ria Ledwaba,’ says Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe

The SA Football Association (Safa) has dismissed reports it is trying to shackle presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba from conducting a free and fair ...
Sport
1 day ago

Shakes Mashaba blasts Safa and joins Ria Ledwaba’s campaign

Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba has lambasted the current SA Football Association leadership and gave Ria Ledwaba a shot in her ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Doctor Khumalo on Broos’ Bafana selections: You can’t compare Brooks and Jali Soccer
  2. Shakes Mashaba blasts Safa and joins Ria Ledwaba’s campaign Soccer
  3. This is what it took for MaMkhize’s Royal AM to bend the ball their way Sport
  4. Klopp lauds ‘machine’ Mane as Liverpool forward linked with move Soccer
  5. SAZI HADEBE | The C in Caf is for chaos: its decision-making leaves a lot to be ... Sport

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail