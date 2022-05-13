Chiefs worried about Katsande before Sekhukhune clash

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele believes Willard Katsande’s knowledge of Amakhosi could be a challenge for them when they meet Sekhukhune United in a crucial DStv Premiership clash on Saturday.

Katsande’s Sekhukhune host Chiefs at Ellis Park Stadium in Joburg at 3pm.

While Chiefs are still fighting for the runners up spot which will see them qualify for the Caf Champions League, Sekhukhune are eager to break their winless streak of nine matches in the league.