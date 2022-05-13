×

Soccer

Safa writes to Caf to complain about Liberia

13 May 2022 - 15:22 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe during the Safa governance committee media briefing at Safa House on April 26.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

The SA Football Association (Safa) has written to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to complain about Liberia’s apparent arrangement to move their 2023 Afcon qualifiers home fixtures to Morocco.

Liberia, Morocco, Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe are in Group K of the qualifiers for the tournament to be staged in Ivory Coast.

The west African country doesn’t have stadiums that meet Caf standards and they are forced to move their home games to another country.

In a letter to Caf secretary-general Vernon Mosengo-Omba, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says this will be going against fair play principles if it’s allowed.

'We are not censoring Ria Ledwaba,' says Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe

The SA Football Association (Safa) has dismissed reports it is trying to shackle presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba from conducting a free and fair ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We have been informed that Liberia intends to play their group qualifiers matches in Morocco while they are with Morocco in the same group,” reads the letter.

“Safa hereby raises and officially objects to the arrangement as it goes against the principle of fair play because the Morocco Football Association will travel less and enjoy the benefit of home ground advantage more than anyone in the group.

“We understand the challenges of stadiums in the continent, but we plead that it not be used to disadvantage other countries or give unfair advantage to others.”

During the 2022 Afcon qualifiers, minnows São Tomé and Príncipe relinquished their home ground advantage and played their home fixtures against Bafana in SA due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MORE:

National First Division title race goes down to the wire on Sunday

The National First Division (NFD) goes down to the wire on the final weekend of the season on Sunday with leaders Richards Bay and University of ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Doctor Khumalo on Broos' Bafana selections: You can't compare Brooks and Jali

Bafana Bafana icon Doctor “16 Valve” Khumalo is of the opinion national coach Hugo Broos is getting his selections wrong because he has excluded ...
Sport
2 days ago

Shakes Mashaba blasts Safa and joins Ria Ledwaba's campaign

Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba has lambasted the current SA Football Association leadership and gave Ria Ledwaba a shot in her ...
Sport
2 days ago
