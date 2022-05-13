Safa writes to Caf to complain about Liberia

The SA Football Association (Safa) has written to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to complain about Liberia’s apparent arrangement to move their 2023 Afcon qualifiers home fixtures to Morocco.

Liberia, Morocco, Bafana Bafana and Zimbabwe are in Group K of the qualifiers for the tournament to be staged in Ivory Coast.

The west African country doesn’t have stadiums that meet Caf standards and they are forced to move their home games to another country.

In a letter to Caf secretary-general Vernon Mosengo-Omba, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says this will be going against fair play principles if it’s allowed.