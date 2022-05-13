Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena satisfied with team’s evolution this season

“I think we have had a good season, we have had a season where we have evolved quite a bit,” he said.

“Maybe to the naked eye is not so evident how we have developed, but if you watch our team, from the beginning of the season and how we have developed managed to pull results.

“We have developed in a tactical sense. There is a lot more flexibility in in our team from a schemes perspective where we can build in different ways with fullbacks, central midfielders, centre halves and the goalkeeper.

“We can find ways to build with bringing the opponents further away from the box and manipulating in relation to what the opposition does. We have worked on different ways to high press, different ways to come to zone two and find possibilities to deal with the opposition when they are possession of the ball.

“We have had set pieces and we have been able to score from dead ball situation. We have been extremely threatening on transition and the evolution has been fantastic.”

Mokoena said their success is a result of the hard work they have put in behind the scenes at Chloorkop.

“The work we have done, I think maybe people at Sundowns understand how difficult it is to do what we have done. We won the fourth title last season and moved into a space where we were not satisfied with our results and then to prepare ourselves to come to the second season under our leadership and get the MTN8 which is a trophy that has eluded us for a very long time.

“To secure the league title with four to five to go, I know mathematically you guys were speaking about it with 10 games to go. With 10 games to go, that already tells you how much investment the players have done.

“Only people in the club understand how difficult it is to do what we have done this season. We can only be happy ‘with what we have achieved and what the players have done.”