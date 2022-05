Klopp says he turned down Bayern to stay at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he had turned down Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich “a few times” to stay at Anfield and urged his side to “enjoy the journey” as they keep up their quadruple chase against Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Liverpool won the League Cup in February. They trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by three points with two games to go, and they will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Asked about the challenges the side face, Klopp told reporters at Liverpool's training ground on Friday: “Which club should I go to, to have a different situation? I could have gone to Bayern a few times, I could have won more titles in my life, pretty sure I would say — I didn't do it.”

“I had a contract here ... and that's completely fine. The world is not full of winners, the world is full of triers hopefully. And I try and sometimes I win with some other people together. I am happy with that.”