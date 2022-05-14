×

Soccer

Wydad Casablanca through to Caf Champions League final

14 May 2022 - 09:48 By Reuters
Wydad Athletic players celebrate after reaching the Caf Champions League final following Friday's 1-1 (4-2 aggregate) draw with Petro Atletico held at the Mohamed V Stadium in Morocco.
Image: BackpagePix

Morocco's Wydad Casablanca were held at home in the second leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal on Friday but still advanced to the final with a 4-2 aggregate triumph over Petro Atletico of Angola.

Friday's 1-1 draw followed a 3-1 away win last weekend for Wydad, who will meet either Al Ahly of Egypt or Algeria's Entente Setif of Algeria in the May 30 final in Casablanca.

It will be a fifth final for Wydad, who were African champions in 1992 and 2017.

Petro took a surprise 21st minute lead with a long range shot from wide out on the wing by Brazilian import Gleison but seven minutes later the home teams centre back Amine Ferhane headed home an equaliser from a corner.

Wydad will know the identity of their opponents on Saturday when Setif host the second leg of their semifinal against holders Al Ahly.

The Cairo giants lead 4-0 from the first leg last Saturday. 

