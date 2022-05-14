Wydad Casablanca through to Caf Champions League final
Morocco's Wydad Casablanca were held at home in the second leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal on Friday but still advanced to the final with a 4-2 aggregate triumph over Petro Atletico of Angola.
Friday's 1-1 draw followed a 3-1 away win last weekend for Wydad, who will meet either Al Ahly of Egypt or Algeria's Entente Setif of Algeria in the May 30 final in Casablanca.
It will be a fifth final for Wydad, who were African champions in 1992 and 2017.
Petro took a surprise 21st minute lead with a long range shot from wide out on the wing by Brazilian import Gleison but seven minutes later the home teams centre back Amine Ferhane headed home an equaliser from a corner.
Wydad will know the identity of their opponents on Saturday when Setif host the second leg of their semifinal against holders Al Ahly.
The Cairo giants lead 4-0 from the first leg last Saturday.
