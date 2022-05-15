Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Chelsea made it to the FA Cup final in 2021, when they were beaten by Leicester City, as well as the League Cup final in February this year when they also lost to Liverpool on penalties. But they have struggled to find their rhythm in the Premier League and they sit in third place, 19 points behind leaders Manchester City and 16 behind Liverpool.

“We can produce peak performances and we have the mentality in the club to shape the mentality of the players to have these peak performances,” Tuchel said.

“But over the last years Man City and Liverpool proved that you have to obviously deliver that on a level of consistency that we don't have and we struggled with it.”

He said his side struggled in the first 15 minutes of Saturday's encounter with Liverpool when the Reds missed a string of chances before they clawed their way back into the match which turned into an end-to-end contest.

He praised his players for stopping “maybe the most dangerous attacking team in the world” from scoring in two finals that both went to extra time in the space of three months.