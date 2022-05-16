‘A magnificent day for us’ — Barker savours Stellies’ win against Sundowns

“I think we played the situation well. As you can see they ran out of ideas a bit in the second half by throwing in a lot of attacking players. I wouldn’t say we caught them on a bad day, but I would say we were just too good.”

Barker added that the cornerstone of Stellenbosch's win was the way they defended.

“When you play Sundowns you have to defend well. If you give too much time on the ball to them they get comfortable and they don’t like a team that is in their face and a bit aggressive in defence.

“Any time there was an opportunity to play Du Peez in behind [Downs' defence] we knew his pace will cause them problems, which we did with the two goals.

“Our third goal was a bit of class from our youngster Jayden Adams. After that it was just suffering as a team and I am very proud of the effort. It is not easy to come here in the backyard of Sundowns and beat them three 3-0.

“We started the season very well with 11 games unbeaten. We had a bit of a wobble midway, but we sort of recovered and we are finishing well.

“We have a big derby game next week against Cape Town City, but we have achieved our objective of finishing in the top eight and now we can dream of even finishing higher on the table. It was a magnificent day for us.”