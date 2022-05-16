City’s Tinkler, Sundowns’ Shalulile and Chiefs’ Dolly win Premiership awards

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has bagged the DStv Premiership’s Coach of the Month award for April having steered his team to the verge of qualification for next year’s Caf Champions League.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ red-hot scoring machine Peter Shalulile was the obvious choice for Player of the Month while Kaizer Chiefs’ Keagan Dolly won Goal of the Month.

Tinkler led City through April unbeaten.

“The former Bafana Bafana midfielder led his side to three victories and two draws in five April matches, as City moved up to second on the log standings, giving his side a strong chance of securing a Champions League spot for the first time in the club’s short history,” the PSL said.