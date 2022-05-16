‘I think we’re cursed’ — Kerr as Swallows face relegation nightmare again

Swallows and Baroka are level on 25 points while Galaxy are two points above them. Maritzburg are on 28 points, but they have two games to play where a single point will be enough for them to avoid the axe.

Kerr was left to bemoan the bluntness of his men in front of goal as they were further dragged into the relegation quagmire, being unable to take their chances and beat Chippa.

“We were our own worst enemies. We knew they were going to come and defend, maybe break away and snatch a goal. So, we knew we had to be patient.

“I said to them [Swallows' players] during the week that you have to be clever to beat the centrebacks at Chippa.

“We took the game to them and I can’t fault the players for that. They knew how big this game was. But again, decision-making in and around the penalty area has hurt the club.

“We were wasteful. We dominated the game like we have done in all our PSL matches, but I think we’ve got this curse of not being able to put the ball in the back of the net.”

There have been reports of Swallows struggling to pay salaries to their squad and disgruntled players boycotting training.