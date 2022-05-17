×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Davids asks Nigerians to back Pirates and ‘prodigal son’ Ndah in Confed final

17 May 2022 - 15:14 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids in a pre-Confederation Cup final press conference at Orlando Stadium on May 17 2022.
Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids in a pre-Confederation Cup final press conference at Orlando Stadium on May 17 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids is hoping the neutral venue of Uyo in Nigeria can work to his team’s advantage in Friday night’s Caf Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane of Morocco in more ways than one.

Davids appealed to Nigerians to back Pirates, not least because one of Uyo’s own — Bucs’ influential centreback Olisa Ndah — used to call Godswill Akpabio International Stadium his home when he turned out there for Akwa United, who use it as their home ground.

He said the neutral venue should also tone down Berkane’s tactic of aggressively heightening emotions at flashpoints in a game to earn decisions from referees.

“We’re quite happy because it’s a neutral venue — of course if the final was in Morocco it would be a different story,” Davids said as Pirates trained at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday before their departure for Uyo on Wednesday morning.

“I urge the Nigerian fans to come and support us. Their prodigal son, Ndah, returns to their stadium. We’re playing at Akwa United’s stadium where he won the league [in 2020-21] before he joined Pirates.”

Davids and co-coach Mandla Ncikazi’s analysis of opponents — including in their 2-1 aggregate semifinal win against Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli where Bucs progressed despite losing 1-0 at Orlando on Sunday night — has been one of Bucs’ strengths reaching the Confed final.

Davids said Pirates monitored Berkane from the group stage as they competed there against Bucs’ quarterfinal opponents, Tanzania’s Simba SC.

He drew attention to the two red cards handed out home and away to Berkane’s Egyptian opponents Al Masry in the group stage.

“Very strangely when you look into the analysis of Al Masry in both legs, and not only Al Masry, there are always red cards against the opposition. When you go into it a bit deeper they [Berkane] are quite an emotional team,” Davids said.

Ncikazi: Pirates ‘need to improve’ for Confed final against Berkane

Orlando Pirates were affected psychologically by taking a 2-0 scoreline into their home leg and have many aspects that need improving for the Caf ...
Sport
23 hours ago

“They’re an experienced team. The midfielders — [Larbi] Naji, [Bakr] El Helali and [Hamza] Regragui — are quite an experienced three. The midfield three put a lot of pressure on the ref, and especially at home where they rile up the emotions of the crowd.

“So we’ve really got to be calm in relation to our thinking, not get dragged into these scuffles and emotional moments they try to create.

“But you’ve got to give it to Caf for allowing VAR [video assistant referee] in the [Confed] knockout stages. It’s been a huge improvement not only on decisions but in the overall standard of the game — goals, offsides and other decisions.

“So we expect VAR to be the clear neutral factor, and we’re already preparing our players to be calm, control their thinking, don’t get sucked into these silly games that Berkane try to play, trying to influence the referees in certain moments.”

Pirates benefited from a VAR decision, overturning a penalty awarded for handball, in the semifinal second leg against Ahli.

READ MORE

Orlando Pirates’ Confed final opponents are Morocco’s RS Berkane

Morocco’s Renaissance Sportive de Berkane and will be Orlando Pirates' opponents in Friday’s Caf Confederation Cup final after advancing from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates’ quest for glory alive as they book flight to Uyo for Confed final

Orlando Pirates have reached their third continental final in a decade, and their second in the Caf Confederation Cup, even though Bucs lost 1-0 at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Broos calls Pirates’ Lorch into preliminary squad for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch in his preliminary squad for next month’s kickoff of the 2023 ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Teko Modise fancies Jali, Zwane or Shalulile for player of the season

Former SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Teko Modise has tipped either Andile Jali, Themba Zwane or Peter Shalulile ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Chiefs found guilty of fielding ineligible players Soccer
  2. Wydad Casablanca through to Caf Champions League final Soccer
  3. Richards Bay are NFD champions, five KZN teams will compete in top-flight Soccer
  4. Mosimane and Al Ahly stay on course for Champions League triple Soccer
  5. Pirates’ quest for glory alive as they book flight to Uyo for Confed final Soccer

Latest Videos

Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August
Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities