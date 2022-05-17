MaMkhize: Royal AM on a mission to challenge football’s established order

Royal AM boss Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has vowed the club will not add its name to the list of one season wonders.

South Africans have witnessed several teams that came into the DStv Premiership and had a good run in their opening campaign only to struggle with consistency in later seasons.

A perfect example would be Swallows FC, who arrived back in the top tier with amazing energy to end sixth in their promoted season in 2020-21, but ran out of steam and are on the verge of being relegated back to the GladAfrica Championship.

Questions have circulated on whether Royal, who bought Bloemfontein Celtic’s top tier status two days before the current campaign and are challenging for second place as Saturday's final round looms, are destined for the same fate.

“We don’t want to be compared with anyone. People must allow us the space and know Royal AM as Royal AM,” Mkhize told TimesLIVE.

“You can’t compare us to anyone because we have our own identity and let’s keep it like that. We take it one game at a time, and we are going to continue to do that if we go to the Caf.”