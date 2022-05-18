EFF pledges support for Ria Ledwaba in Safa presidency battle

The EFF has pledged the party’s “unequivocal” support for Ria Ledwaba, who is planning to run for SA Football Association (Safa) presidency against incumbent Danny Jordaan.

Ledwaba, Jordaan, Nomsa Mahlangu and Ngoako Mohlabeng are among four known candidates nominated by Safa structures for next month’s presidential elections, but they are waiting to be cleared by Safa’s governance committee.

Last week Ledwaba abandoned her own press conference at the eleventh hour as she had been warned by Safa she faced expulsion or suspension from the race if she addressed the gathering before being cleared as eligible by the committee.

“The EFF states its unequivocal support for Ria Ledwaba who has, despite bullying and intimidation, availed herself for the position of Safa president," the party said.