Soccer

Liverpool title win ‘not likely but possible’, says Klopp

18 May 2022 - 08:17 By Reuters
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates their victory over Southampton with Jordan Henderson after the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on May 17 2022.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said it was “not likely but possible” that his team could pip Manchester City to the Premier League title in Sunday's final round of games.

Klopp's side beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday to leave them a point behind City with one game left to play for both teams. Liverpool would need City to fail to beat Aston Villa at home on Sunday while winning their own game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Villa, managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, play relegation-threatened Burnley on Thursday before heading to the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's side.

“It is possible, not likely but possible. That is enough,” said Klopp, who won the Premier League in 2020 but could see City claim a fourth title in five years.

“Of course it is unlikely because City play at home against Aston Villa, who play only on Thursday. It will be tough against Burnley, they are fighting for survival.

“But it is football. I think the time when City became champion [in 2019] it was because of 11 millimetres,” he added, referring to John Stones' clearance off the line for City against Liverpool that season.

Klopp said he was expecting a raucous atmosphere at Anfield on the final day.

“If someone wants us to be champion then we have to win first and Aston Villa need to get a point at City.

“We all know. We never gave up. We'll give it a try. It's our home game, last home game of season. The atmosphere will be outstanding. We'll try to use it.

“We have to do our job. Football is a tricky game sometimes. Aston Villa play on Thursday and then Sunday. We'll see but you have to focus on yourselves.”

